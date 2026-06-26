Trump says Iran strike in Strait of Hormuz is a ‘foolish violation’ of agreement

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump called Iran’s strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz a “foolish violation” of the agreement to end the war with Tehran, but offered little indication the episode would prompt a return to active hostilities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” he wrote on Truth Social midday Friday, hours after news of the strike.

“Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” he went on. “We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Trump did not say how or whether the United States might respond to the incident, which occurred a day earlier and underscored the ongoing difficulties in restoring traffic to prewar levels in the critical waterway.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, referred to Trump’s statement when asked about the attack. An X account for the Department of Defense posted three American flag emojis atop a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post.

It was the first such incident since the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to open the strait and launch more in-depth negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has offered few signs he is prepared to resume the war, which he acknowledged last week may have led to “economic catastrophe” if it had persisted.

Iran sees control of the waterway as a key point of leverage in negotiations. On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that safe passage would only be given to ships via routes declared to Iran.

The US-Iran agreement stipulated that traffic in the strait would return to the same volume as before the war began, but did not provide detailed conditions for fulfilling the terms.

The two sides have offered differing understandings of whether Iran would be able to charge fees for passing vessels. Trump has insisted the strait would remain toll-free, but Tehran has maintained it will have the right to charge passing ships.

Thursday’s attack came hours after Iran’s powerful revolutionary guards warned that vessels would only be given safe passage via Iranian routes in the strait, challenging the Trump administration’s claim that the waterway is free and open once more. The US dropped its blockade of Iranian ports once the agreement was signed.

The cargo vessel was struck on its starboard side by an unknown projectile, damaging the bridge, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors marine traffic in the region. No casualties or environmental impact were reported.

This story has been updated with additional context.

The-CNN-Wire

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Haley Britzky contributed to this report.