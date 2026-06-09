Longtime Epstein assistant paints late sex offender as master manipulator and denies knowing about his crimes

By MJ Lee, Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime assistants told members of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday morning that she did not know about the late convicted sex offender’s crimes, describing him as a master manipulator who had every reason to keep them a secret from her, according to two sources familiar with the testimony.

As a way to try to demonstrate her ignorance about Epstein’s wrongdoing, Lesley Groff, Epstein’s former executive assistant, said she believed the massage appointments she made for Epstein with young women and girls were with massage therapists, the sources said.

Groff is one of the most notable members of the late financier’s inner orbit to speak to Congress as part of its Epstein investigation — a ubiquitous assistant who helped manage every aspect of Epstein’s life from appointments with women to meetings with powerful individuals, as evidenced in the Justice Department’s millions of Epstein files.

She told lawmakers Tuesday that she was not sexually abused by Epstein, one of the sources said. She also did not need her job with Epstein, she said, and both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell told Groff that she should not associate with their friends and colleagues and insisted their business was none of hers.

Groff, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight, also told members that she wants to be helpful to them, and that since Epstein’s arrest, she’s been shunned by friends and her family has been harassed.

Groff’s denial that she had any knowledge about Epstein’s wrongdoing was immediately met with condemnation from survivors. Sharlene Rochard expressed skepticism that Groff would not have been aware of Epstein’s crimes.

“One of the hardest parts for survivors is hearing the people who were closest to Epstein claim they saw nothing,” Rochard told CNN. “That doesn’t match my experience. Survivors deserve answers, not claims of ignorance.”

House Oversight Chair James Comer said ahead of the interview that Groff possesses information that is “very valuable” to the panel, which has conducted 14 interviews as part of its investigation.

“We look forward to asking her questions,” Comer said.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that there was no previously agreed upon scope for Groff’s interview, meaning no questions or topics were off limits.

Groff began working for Epstein in 2001, according to a 2010 payroll document, managing his schedule, booking his travel and personal appointments and acting as the go-between with high-profile individuals. She was listed as a potential co-conspirator to Epstein as part of the controversial non-prosecution agreement struck with federal prosecutors in Florida in 2008.

Multiple victims who spoke with the FBI identified Groff as the person they’d first call to reach Epstein and schedule a massage for him. They said that he perpetuated his sexual abuse while receiving those massages.

In a 2021 interview with the FBI, Groff said booking massages was just “another appointment she had to make for Epstein,” according to notes from that interview.

Email correspondences in the Epstein files also reveal that the late financier relied on Groff to book domestic and international travel for him and scores of women.

Groff’s lawyers announced in late 2021 that she would not be charged by law enforcement and that she had “never witnessed anything improper or illegal” and remains “heartbroken” for all of the victims.

In a previous statement to CNN, Groff’s lawyer said she worked for Epstein as “part of a professional staff that included in-house attorneys, accountants, and other office staff” and that her job included making appointments for Epstein, “taking his messages, and setting up high-level meetings with CEOs, business executives, scientists, politicians, celebrities, charitable organizations, and universities.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

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CNN’s Nicky Robertson, Em Steck, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Sylvie Kirsch and Austin Culpepper contributed to this report.