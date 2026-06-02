White House Correspondents’ Association reschedules dinner after shooting incident

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Tuesday that a second correspondents’ dinner, with bolstered security measures, will be held this summer after April’s event was halted by a shooting incident at the Washington Hilton.

“I am proud to announce we will host another dinner to be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 24th,” association president Weijia Jiang said in a letter to members that did not specify the location or programming.

The decision to reschedule the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Jiang said, was “not automatic” and made “after thoughtful consideration and input from our members,” adding that the July event will have “significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures.”

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Cabinet were escorted from the Washington Hilton’s ballroom after a gunman opened fire in a nearby hallway. Journalists and other VIPs took cover under tables in the chaos.

Jiang said the July dinner will be a “more intimate gathering” and that the association has raised funds to cover the costs of the second dinner for members who initially purchased tickets. There are also plans to offer financial support for the scholarship winners who plan to travel back to Washington for recognition.

The event, she added, “will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence.”

Jiang did not provide details on the programming, noting that specifics would be communicated “directly with attendees.”

After April’s incident, Trump had expressed interest in attending a second dinner, but it’s unclear if he will. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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