Interim Venezuelan government frees at least 4 Americans

(CNN) — The interim Venezuelan government has freed at least four Americans who were imprisoned in Venezuela, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

It marks the first known release of American detainees since the ouster of Nicolás Maduro and comes as the interim Venezuelan government, led by Delcy Rodríguez, has begun freeing dozens of political prisoners.

CNN previously reported that at least five Americans had been detained in Venezuela in recent months. The Maduro government had a long history of detaining Americans to be used for political leverage with the US government.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment. The release of the Americans was first reported by Bloomberg.

CNN has reached out to the Venezuelan government for additional comment.

