US strikes vessel in eastern Pacific, killing 2

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted a strike against an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday, killing two people, according to US Southern Command.

“On Dec. 29, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters,” SOUTHCOM wrote on X.

SOUTHCOM said two men were killed and no US service members were harmed in the strike.

At least 107 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug boats as part of a campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, that the Trump administration has said is aimed at curtailing narcotics trafficking.

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.

