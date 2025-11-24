Fact check: 78 times Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the US

By Daniel Dale, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump claimed on social media on Sunday that “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS” in relation to the war there.

Trump’s claim is not even close to accurate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the United States on dozens of occasions – 78 examples are listed below – since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of his country in early 2022. And Zelensky has repeatedly expressed gratitude to Trump personally since Trump was elected again last fall.

Zelensky has said it on social media, sometimes tagging Trump’s account. He has said it to Trump face-to-face. He has said it to Trump appointees and members of Congress. He has said it in Ukraine, in the US, and in other countries.

In fact, Zelensky said it last week.

“We are very grateful to President Trump, to the United States, to the entire American people,” Zelensky told Army Secretary Dan Driscoll last week in Kyiv, according to a summary of the meeting published by Zelensky’s office.

“I also extend my deep gratitude to the American companies, the Department of Energy, and President of the United States Donald Trump,” Zelensky said at a press conference last week in Greece, thanking Trump for his efforts to supply energy to Ukraine. He added, “We are grateful to the people of the United States and to the president once again.”

Less than three hours after Trump posted his false claim Sunday morning about Zelensky’s supposed failure to express gratitude, Zelensky posted on social media platform X: “Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that – starting with the Javelins – has been saving Ukrainian lives.”

But that wasn’t unusual. Zelensky has posted more than 40 expressions of gratitude to the US and its leaders on X alone.

“I am grateful to President Trump for strong cooperation with the United States,” Zelensky posted in September. “We are grateful to @POTUS for all efforts toward a just and lasting peace,” he posted in August. “I congratulated President Trump and the entire American people on the US Independence Day. We – in Ukraine – are grateful for all the support provided,” he posted on July 4. “I am grateful to President Trump,” he posted after speaking to Trump in May.

Trump’s false claim came after Zelensky pushed back against a 28-point Trump administration plan to end the war that includes many proposed concessions to Russia. And it echoed the contentious February meeting with Zelensky in which Trump told the Ukrainian president, “You gotta be more thankful.”

The day of that meeting, CNN published a list of examples of Zelensky thanking or otherwise expressing gratitude to the United States, its officials or its people for their wartime support. We’ve now updated the list with 44 additional examples, some from the subsequent months and some we’ve now found from previous moments of the war.

This list is not intended to be comprehensive. Notably, we did not review most of the remarks Zelensky has made in Ukrainian during the war, and we, of course, do not know what he said in most of his closed-door conversations. We’ve included a few instances in which Zelensky’s office published a report saying he had expressed gratitude to the US in a private meeting, since those reports themselves serve as public expressions of gratitude.

2022

January 21, 2022, on X: “Thank you @POTUS for the unprecedented (American) diplomatic and military assistance for (Ukraine).”

﻿March 16, 2022, virtual address to US Congress: “Ladies and gentlemen, friends, Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its overwhelming support, for everything that your government and your people have done for us, for weapons and ammunition for training, for finances, for leadership in the free world, which helps us to pressure the aggressor economically. I’m grateful to President (Joe) Biden for his personal involvement, for his sincere commitment to the defense of Ukraine and democracy all over the world. I am grateful to you for the resolution which recognizes all those who commit crimes against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian people as war criminals.”

May 16, 2022, address to US college students: “And there are states that contribute as much as possible to protect freedom. To stop the aggression. To guarantee the force of international law. It is this role that the United States has chosen, and I am very grateful to your people, to your leaders for that choice.”

﻿July 1, 2022, on X: “I commend US historic decision to provide (Ukraine) with new security assistance package, including modern air defense systems. Thank you @POTUS for your continued leadership and support of (Ukraine) in its fight against the aggressor. Together towards the victory!”

August 19, 2022, on X: “I highly appreciate another (American) military aid package in the amount of $775 million. Thank you @POTUS for this decision! We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor. (Ukraine) will be free!”

December 12, 2022, address to G7 leaders: “I am grateful to the United States and all Americans for the large-scale military and economic support as well as the support with sanctions. The US has united the free world and established a solid foundation of our security solidarity. Thank you, Mr. President! Our phone call yesterday was substantive, thank you very much.”

December 21, 2022, meeting with Biden: “Thank you so much, Mr. President. Of course thanks bipartisan support. Thanks Congress. And thanks from our, just, ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans. I really appreciate.”

December 21, 2022, address to US Congress: “Now, on this special Christmastime, I want to thank you, all of you. I thank every American family which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people. I thank President Biden and both parties, at the Senate and the House, for your invaluable assistance. I thank your cities and your citizens who supported Ukraine this year, who hosted our Ukrainians, our people, who waved our national flags, who acted to help us. Thank you all, from everyone who is now at the front line, from everyone who is awaiting victory.” And: “Financial assistance is also critically important, and I would like to thank you, thank you very much, thank you for both financial packages you have already provided us with and the ones you may be willing to decide on.”

2023

February 20, 2023, meeting with Biden: “And as has become traditional in relationship between our countries, I would like to extend words of gratitude personally to Mr. President Biden and to his team, to the Congress, to all the U.S. people. And I thank you for this level of Ukraine-U.S. cooperation.”

September 21, 2023, meeting with Biden: “Thank you so much, Mr. President, so warm and strong words to all the Ukrainians from you. Thank you. Thank you, appreciate – I’m glad to meet you…Thank you for the invitation. Our regular dialogue is proof that our countries are really, truly allies and strategic friends. And we greatly appreciate that vital assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to combat Russian terror, really terror.”

September 21, 2023, address at the National Archives: “There is not a single soul here today who would not care what happens to freedom. And there is not a soul in Ukraine that does not feel gratitude to you, America. To you – the people who help us not because you have to, but because your heart cannot let you do otherwise. Thank you. That is humanity. This is what makes us Ukraine. That’s what makes you America.” And: “Thank you, America!”

October 19, 2023, address to Ukrainians: “I am grateful to President Biden, to the Congress – both parties – and to the American people for their strong support and leadership – leadership that helps unite the world to protect lives and the rules-based international order.”

November 20, 2023, address to Ukrainians: “There is a new defense package for our country from the United States. I am grateful for it. In particular, there will be more artillery – shells that are needed right now. … I am grateful to all partners who are helping us to ensure the real restoration of international law on our land and in our sea, and I am especially grateful to the United States for its continued leadership in support.”

November 20, 2023, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, US Congress, and the entire American people for the new military aid package announced today.”

November 23, 2023, on X: “On behalf of all Ukrainians, Olena @ZelenskaUA and I wish all Americans a happy Thanksgiving. We thank you, the people of America. We know how many of you sincerely sympathize with our struggle and wish Ukraine victory. We saw how many of you took to heart the illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine and felt that it was also an attack on your values. Thanks to American support and global leadership, millions of Ukrainian lives have been saved. Ukraine is grateful to you!”

﻿December 6, 2023, remarks at defense industry conference: “I want to thank the United States and everyone who supports Ukraine and our people for the fact that we have endured in this war and maintain normal life on most of our territory.” And: “I am especially grateful for the bipartisan and bicameral support of Congress – for reliability in relations with the United States. And for support from many, many, many Americans.”

December 6, 2023, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the new military aid package announced today.”

﻿December 11, 2023, on X: “I met with leaders of US defense companies and expressed my gratitude to every American worker who manufactures weapons that help us safeguard our people and defend our land.” The post included a video clip from a Zelensky meeting with US defense industry executives, in which he said, “I want to thank you, all of you, and your partners, and of course please pass from me messages to your workers, people who really work – and they did a lot for Ukraine.”

December 11, 2023, speech at the National Defense University: “I want to start by saying thanks to (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin. A huge man, big friend of Ukraine. Thank you very much for your – personal – no really, thank you for your personal leadership during this time, for supporting us, supporting Ukraine, and defending all free world. Chairman (Charles Q.) Brown, thank you for your vision and support. And special thanks to (Navy) Secretary (Carlos) Del Toro and (Army) Secretary (Christine) Wormuth, for all your invaluable support to the Ukrainian Navy and Army. Thank you very much.” And: “I thank you, America, for your support.”

December 12, 2023, joint press conference with Biden: “I’m glad to be here and personally thank you and tell you how Ukraine values what we’ve achieved together defending life and freedom.” And: “And we’ve shown no – no Russian missiles can overdo the powerful American Patriot systems. Thank you very much.” And: “First, air defense and destroying Russian logistics on Ukraine’s land. Mr. President, thank you very much for your supporting – supporting us and in these areas – like our victory in the Black Sea.” And: “Today’s discussions in the White House and in Congress, across both parties and both chambers, with the Speaker were very productive. And I thank you for the bipartisan support.” And: “Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you, America.”

2024

January 16, 2024, on X: “I met with @SecBlinken to thank the United States, President Biden, Congress, and the American people for their unwavering support and leadership in supporting Ukraine.”

March 12, 2024, on X: “I thank @POTUS Joe Biden, his administration, Congress, and the American people for the $300 million military aid package that addresses Ukraine’s immediate needs for artillery, antitank weapons, and air defense.”

﻿March 20, 2024, on X: “Today, I hosted National Security Advisor to @POTUS @JakeSullivan46 for a meaningful and focused meeting. I am grateful to the United States for supporting our country and people. It is vital that American leadership in protecting international order remains firm.”

April 20, 2024, on Telegram and X, after Congress passed a bill to provide additional aid to Ukraine: “Thank you, America!”

May 24, 2024, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, U.S. Congress and its both parties, as well as the American people for the new military aid package announced today.”

June 7, 2024, meeting with Biden: “Thank you so much, Mr. President. First of all, thank you so much for your significant support – you, your administration. We’re very thankful from all Ukrainians to your military support, financial support, humanitarian one. And, of course, it’s very important … It’s very important that you stay with us. This bipartisan support with the Congress – it’s very important that in this unity, the United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine. Like it was during World War Two, how the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe – and we count on your continuing support and standing with us shoulder to shoulder. Thank you so much.”

June 13, 2024, joint press conference with Biden: “Mr. President, thank you, your team. I would also like to thank the United States Congress for their support — both parties, both chambers. Thank you. And thanks to every American heart that does not betray freedom and supports us.”

June 13, 2024, message to Ukrainians: “Importantly, the agreement with the United States now stipulates support for Ukraine both during wartime and in peacetime. It is truly long-term. We have the same vision of peace – peace that is just for our people. Thank you, President Biden, thank you to both parties and chambers of Congress, thank you, America!”

July 3, 2024, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, both parties in Congress, and the entire American people for today’s military aid packages.”

July 4, 2024, on X: “Thank you, America. Thank you to every American heart that beats in solidarity with brave Ukrainian hearts fighting for independence. I wish the United States and all Americans strength, unity, and unwavering belief in the triumph of good over evil, liberty over tyranny, and life over terror. #4thOfJuly”

July 9, 2024, address at Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute: “Mr. (Mitch) McConnell, I am grateful for your firmness in defending freedom, and for your visits to Ukraine to see how important it is to win, to win now. To prevail over the Russian war and terror.” And: “And all these steps would strengthen us – as today’s exceptional decision of the US and partners to provide Ukraine with additional five Patriot air defense systems and dozens of others, and prioritize air defense interceptors for Ukraine. Ukrainian people are grateful for that. Thank you so much!”

July 11, 2024, meeting with Biden: “And I’m grateful to you; your team; your administration; of course, Congress – both parties, both chambers; and all Americans – for their vital and your strong support of Ukraine and Ukrainian people.”

July 11, 2024, on X: “We appreciate President Joe Biden’s decision to strengthen our air defenses with five new Patriot systems and dozens of other systems. This strong decision will help us combat Russian terror. I’m grateful to President @POTUS, his team, the administration, Congress – both parties, both houses – and the entire American people for their vital support of the Ukrainians. Together, we are saving lives of our people.”

July 21, 2024, on X: “Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical … We will always be thankful for President Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war.”

September 6, 2024, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, both parties in Congress, and the American people for the security assistance package announced today.”

September 22, 2024, remarks at ammunition factory in Pennsylvania: “You said that 400 people work here. But I wanted very much to come here and thank you; 400 people saved millions of Ukrainians, because of the result of your work. I am very thankful. Just from ordinary Ukrainians to you.”

September 26, 2024, meeting with Biden: “Mr. President, thank you for your strong support, for the decisions that are helping us protect Ukraine, Ukrainians, our hope. We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side from the very first moments of this terrible Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for us to prevail.”

October 16, 2024, call with Biden (according to summary from Zelensky’s office): “Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the strong and unwavering support Ukraine has received since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.” And: “The President of Ukraine also thanked President Biden for the new USD 425 million defense package, which includes additional air defense systems and long-range weapons.”

December 7, 2024, on X: “I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace. President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him.”

December 10, 2024, on X: “I am deeply grateful to President Biden, the U.S. Treasury @SecYellen, and the bipartisan support of Congress for the disbursement of $20 billion under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine initiative.”

2025

January 10, 2025, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS, his administration, and the entire American people for today’s announcement of a new sanctions package targeting over 400 entities linked to Russia’s energy sector. The bipartisan support of the United States truly matters, and we feel it deeply. … We are deeply grateful for America’s leadership in holding Russia accountable.”

January 10, 2025, on X: “I spoke with @POTUS and expressed my condolences over the devastating wildfires in California and the tragic loss of lives. … I also thanked him for the unwavering support of Ukraine’s independence and for the vital role the United States has played in uniting the international community.”

February 12, 2025, on X: “I had a meaningful conversation with @POTUS. We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together.”

February 12, 2025, on X: “I had a meeting with @SecScottBessent—his first international visit, which was to Ukraine. We value our partnership with the United States, are grateful for the support in defending our independence, and strive to expand our joint capabilities—especially in security.”

February 12, 2025, address to Ukrainians: “The second key point today. Very substantive negotiations with the United States of America. I had a conversation with President Trump – a good and detailed discussion; I am grateful to the President for his genuine interest in our shared opportunities, in how we can work together to bring real peace closer.”

February 14, 2025, on X: “I had a good meeting with U.S. Vice President @JDVance. I am grateful to him and his entire team for the discussion, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg also taking part. … We are ready to move as quickly as possible towards a real and guaranteed peace. We deeply value President Trump’s determination, which can help stop the war and secure justice and security guarantees for Ukraine.”

February 20, 2025, on X: “I had a productive meeting with @SPE_Kellogg—a good discussion, many important details. I am grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

February 28, 2025, meeting with US senators (according to summary from Zelensky’s office): “President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the United States’ unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support throughout the three years of Russia’s full-scale aggression. Ukraine is proud to have strategic partners and friends like the United States.”

February 28, 2025, on X: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.”

March 1, 2025, on X: “We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion.”

March 11, 2025, address to Ukrainians: “The American side understands our arguments and considers our proposals; I would like to thank President Trump for the constructive nature of the dialogue between our teams.”

March 14, 2025, on X: “Thank you to everyone helping to bring peace closer – the United States, Europe, and the whole world. Thank you to all partners whose strength and diplomacy will eventually succeed.”

May 10, 2025, on X: “After the conclusion of the summit in Kyiv, we all spoke with @POTUS. It was a good conversation — positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump.”

May 18, 2025, meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (according to summary from Zelensky’s office): “In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Vice President of the United States JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also serving as National Security Advisor to the President of the United States. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the United States and the American people for their support of Ukraine and extended special thanks to President Donald Trump and his team for their efforts to bring the war to an end.”

May 26, 2025, on X: “On Memorial Day, Ukraine expresses its special gratitude to the United States and its people. We honor all generations of brave American men and women in uniform who defended liberty at home, in Europe, and all over the world. … As we remember all generations’ sacrifices, we renew our commitment to defending the same cause of good today. And we thank all Americans who have supported us all along in our struggle for our cause. We will always remember their support and we will always be grateful.”

May 30, 2025, meeting with US senators (according to summary from Zelensky’s office): “The Head of State (Zelensky) thanked both chambers and parties of Congress, as well as all American people, for their steadfast support of Ukraine. He also expressed particular gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his efforts to bring the war to an end.”

June 25, 2025, on X: “I had a long and substantive meeting with President Trump @POTUS. We covered all the truly important issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States. We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer.”

July 4, 2025, on X: “I had a very important and fruitful conversation with @POTUS. I congratulated President Trump and the entire American people on the US Independence Day. We – in Ukraine – are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence. We have achieved a lot together with America and we support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting, and dignified peace.”

July 14, 2025, address to Ukrainians: “I met with General Kellogg – he has begun his visit to Ukraine, and it has been quite substantive. We had a productive discussion. I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to help protect our people’s lives.”

July 14, 2025, on X: “I spoke with @POTUS. It was a very good conversation. Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace. … We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace. We agreed to catch up more often by phone and coordinate our steps in the future as well. Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you, America!”

July 25, 2025, address to Ukrainians: “I want to thank the United States of America – the pressure on the aggressor is not weakening, and that is crucial.”

July 25, 2025, on X: “Our communication with all partners continues to ensure that not a single day is lost this summer, which could add pressure on Russia. I’m grateful to European leaders, I thank the United States – the pressure on the aggressor is not weakening, and that is crucial. We are preparing more unpleasant surprises for the enemy. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine.”

July 28, 2025, on X: “Clear stance and expressed determination by @POTUS – right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace. I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war.”

August 1, 2025, address to Ukrainians: “Ukraine is grateful to the United States, grateful to Europe, and all our other friends around the world who strive for peace.”

August 5, 2025, on X: “A productive conversation with President Trump, with the key focus of course being ending the war. We are grateful to @POTUS for all efforts toward a just and lasting peace. … We also discussed our bilateral defense cooperation with America. The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. One of the strongest agreements this could be. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of life. Thank you, President Trump!”

August 17, 2025, on X: “I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation.”

August 18, 2025, meeting with Trump: “First of all, thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you. And using this opportunity, many thanks to your wife, first lady of the United States. She sent a letter to Putin about our children, abducted children.”

August 18, 2025, on X: “I want to thank @FLOTUS Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war – the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin. … I asked President Trump to pass along a letter of gratitude from Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, to Melania. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause.”

August 24, 2025, on X: “Dear @POTUS, thank you for your heartfelt congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace.”

September 4, 2025, on X: “Today we spoke with President Trump. I thank him for his support. It was a long and detailed conversation about how to push the situation toward real peace.”

September 23, 2025, meeting with Trump: “First of all, thank you for this meeting. Thank you for your personal efforts to stop this war just now, Mr. President. And I’m happy to say that just now, our first ladies, first lady of Ukraine, first lady of the United States just now we’ll have a meeting about Ukrainian children. Thank you for Melania’s personal involvement to this topic.”

September 23, 2025, on X: “We had a productive meeting with @POTUS on the sidelines of UNGA, and I thank President Trump for this opportunity. I also deeply appreciate the meeting between the First Ladies of our countries, @FLOTUS and @ZelenskaUA, to discuss the fate of Ukrainian children. … I am grateful to President Trump for strong cooperation with the United States. Mr President clearly understands the situation and is well-informed about all aspects of this war. We highly value his resolve to help end this war. Thank you!”

September 27, 2025, on X: “America stands with Ukraine – and we feel it. We thank the people of the United States, President Donald Trump @POTUS, and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS for their attention to Ukrainians, to our children, to our people. We stand together – and that means life will be protected, and peace and security will be closer.”

October 23, 2025, on X: “It’s critical that yesterday the United States introduced new sanctions against Russia targeting oil companies. I want to thank President Trump for this decision.”

November 12, 2025, online meeting with US senators (according to summary from Zelensky’s office): “On behalf of all Ukrainians, we are thankful for your bipartisan support. We are thankful to the United States, to your nation. We are thankful to President Trump for several initiatives that we will discuss today. And thank you so much for being with us all this time.”

November 16, 2025, joint press conference with prime minister of Greece: “I also extend my deep gratitude to the American companies, the Department of Energy, and President of the United States Donald Trump for ensuring that we will be able not only to receive natural gas from Greece, but also – through Greece, because Greece truly has such a global infrastructure – to receive energy supplies from the United States. We are grateful to the people of the United States and to the president once again.”

November 20, 2025, meeting with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll (according to summary from Zelensky’s office): “We are very grateful to President Trump, to the United States, to the entire American people. We stay strong because we have such strong partners.”

November 23, 2025, on X: “Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that – starting with the Javelins – has been saving Ukrainian lives.”

