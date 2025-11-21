GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign in January

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she will be resigning from office in January.

“I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” Greene said in a statement.

She made the announcement in a post on social media just days after her public falling out with President Donald Trump. The president had rescinded his support for his one-time staunch ally and said he’d support a primary challenge against her.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in the statement.

In recent weeks, Greene criticized the president for being too focused on foreign policy and not doing enough with his domestic agenda at home. The two also disagreed on the release of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files, which Trump ultimately signed into law after strong resistance.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.