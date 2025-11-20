Judge halts Trump’s deployment of national guard in Washington, DC

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump and the Defense Department illegally deployed the National Guard in Washington, DC, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Washington, DC’s Attorney General’s office had sued the Trump administration in early September over the National Guard’s deployment in the city, which came as Trump surged federal law enforcement in the capital.

The administration “exceeded the bounds of their authority” in how they deployed National Guard troops in the city, and “acted contrary to law” when they deployed the DC National Guard “for non-military, crime-deterrence missions in the absence of a request from the city’s civil authorities,” federal District Judge Jia Cobb wrote.

Cobb, however, did delayed her order that would require the National Guard to leave the district, allowing the Trump administration 21 days to file an appeal.

Additionally, Cobb found that the Trump administration also “lack statutory authority” in bringing out-of-state National Guard members.

“The Court finds that the District’s exercise of sovereign powers within its jurisdiction is irreparably harmed by Defendants’ actions in deploying the Guards,” Cobb wrote in her order.

