Trump again taps tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA after previously pulling nomination

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is nominating tech billionaire Jared Isaacman for a second time to serve as administrator of NASA, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Isaacman, an Elon Musk associate who has twice traveled to space on private SpaceX missions, was tapped for the position earlier this year before Trump unexpectedly withdrew his nomination, citing a “thorough review of prior associations.”

“This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era.”

CNN previously reported that Trump and Isaacman reopened lines of communication over the summer and it soon became clear to officials that Isaacman was not only back in the mix to lead NASA, but a frontrunner.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has served as NASA’s acting administrator, had said privately that he would like to hold the space chief title permanently and fold NASA into the Department of Transportation, one source previously told CNN.

A spokesperson for the secretary told CNN he said that “NASA might benefit from being part of the Cabinet, maybe even within the Department of Transportation,” but denied Duffy said he wanted to keep the NASA administrator job.

Trump on Tuesday said, “Sean Duffy has done an incredible job as Interim Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration,” as he announced Isaacman’s nomination.

The abrupt withdrawal of Isaacman earlier this year left a bad taste in the mouths of many within the White House, with some pointing fingers at a top Trump aide for convincing the president that Isaacman’s past Democratic donations disqualified him.

That frustration only grew when the decision appeared to ignite a messy monthslong feud between Trump and billionaire Musk.

