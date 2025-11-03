Justice Department defends Trump social media posts calling for James Comey to be prosecuted

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s personal vendetta against James Comey did not lead to his indictment, the Justice Department said in a court filing Monday, urging a judge not to throw out the charges against the former FBI director over Trump’s extraordinary social media post calling for his prosecution.

The claim arose as prosecutors try to undermine Comey’s key defense — that he is being “singled out” for prosecution because he has criticized Trump — and dive further into battle between the Justice Department and Comey over whether the former FBI director was prosecuted simply because he is one of the president’s longtime foes.

“The defendant spins a tale that requires leaps of logic and a big dose of cynicism, then he calls the President’s post a direct admission,” prosecutors wrote.

“None of the President’s social-media posts express a desire for the defendant to be penalized for exercising his First Amendment rights. Far from it,” they continued. “The President’s social-media posts are clear on why he thinks the defendant should be prosecuted: he thinks the defendant is ‘guilty as hell.’”

The crux of Comey’s argument is that Trump has made no secret of his vitriol for him during the president’s yearlong vendetta against the FBI for its investigation into Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has focused his animosity on Comey, his attorneys argued, citing an extraordinary list of public statements in which Trump called him a liar and suggested he should be investigated and prosecuted.

But the “smoking-gun evidence,” defense attorneys said, was Trump’s social media post days before an indictment was handed up declaring Comey was “guilty as hell” and demanding of the Attorney General that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.