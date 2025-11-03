DC jurors dismissed in the trial of man charged with throwing sandwich at federal agent are deeply skeptical of the case

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Potential jurors who were not selected to serve in the trial of a DC man accused of throwing a sub sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer expressed deep skepticism of the federal case.

A group of eight dismissed jurors spoke to CNN Monday, questioning whether any jury in DC would convict the accused sandwich-thrower, Sean Dunn. Dunn has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. A jury was selected in the trial Monday afternoon.

“How is that an assault?” one DC woman asked of the sandwich throwing.

“There’s other stuff happening in this city,” another woman said, adding she felt the government was wasting people’s time “especially during a shutdown.”

A grand jury declined to hand up a more severe assault charge against Dunn over the summer, which carried a maximum sentence of nearly a decade in prison. Prosecutors then filed a complaint against Dunn that carries a far lower maximum sentence of 1 year.

“Didn’t he already lose his job?” a man dismissed from the jury pool said to CNN.

Dunn, who worked at the Justice Department at the time of the alleged sandwich throwing, was quickly fired after the incident, which Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly announced.

Prosecutors say Dunn, in early August, yelled offensive things at a group of officers before throwing the sandwich and running away.

“I don’t know how a DC jury would convict,” another potential juror who was not selected said.

