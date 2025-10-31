The top 10 fall campaign ads of the 2025 elections

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Voters in Virginia, New Jersey, California and Pennsylvania have been inundated with campaign ads this year, with each state hosting critical off-year elections that offer a preview of the issues and arguments both parties are grappling with ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Here are the ads getting the most spending during the critical final weeks of the off-year campaigns.

(Note: Ads are ranked by committee spending between September 1 and October 27. CNN limited the list below to one advertisement per committee.)

1. ‘Threatens,’ from opponents of California Democrats’ redistricting

The top ad of the fall campaign season comes from the leading group opposing California Democrats’ redistricting push, “No on Prop 50: Stop Sacramento’s Power Grab.” Funded largely by Charles Munger Jr., a longtime supporter of nonpartisan redistricting and heir of legendary investor Charles Munger, the group’s ad urges Californians to “protect your vote and democracy” and “vote No on Prop 50.” About $5 million has been spent on the ad so far, according to media tracking firm AdImpact. Opponents of the redistricting push have been splintered and many are increasingly pessimistic about Tuesday’s election.

2. ‘Texts’ from Jason Miyares, Virginia’s Republican attorney general

Violent text messages sent by Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Virginia, emerged as a lightning rod in Virginia’s off- campaigns, as Republicans have leaned into sharp criticism of Jones and linked him to other Democrats. “Can you trust Jay Jones to protect your children?” asks one ad from incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares, Jones’ Republican opponent.

3. ‘Obama,’ from Gavin Newsom’s allied group for California redistricting

Newsom, who has staked significant political capital on his state’s redistricting fight, called in the 44th president to help. “California, the whole nation is counting on you,” Barack Obama says in the ad.

4. ‘Stick it to Trump,’ from Tom Steyer, backing California Democrats

Financier Tom Steyer, a liberal mega-donor who ran for president in 2020 and is eyeing California’s 2026 governor race, waded into his state’s redistricting fight earlier this month with a $12 million ad buy. “You want to stick it to Trump? Vote yes on Prop 50,” one of his ads says. Steyer gave a boost to Democrats’ messaging campaign while also raising his profile ahead of a potential statewide run next year.

5. ‘Predators,’ from supporters of Mikie Sherrill, Democrat running for New Jersey governor

Sherrill’s allies are running a spot accusing GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli of “voting against legislation that would protect children and young adults in cases of domestic and sexual violence,” according to a review of his record while serving in the state assembly compiled by the New Jersey Independent. The ad warns, “Jack Ciattarelli should never be governor of New Jersey.” Ciattarelli’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment on the ad.

6. ‘Day One,’ from Sherrill’s gubernatorial campaign

One of Sherrill’s top campaign ads highlights her pledge to declare a state of emergency on utility costs on day one. Energy bills have been a top issue for New Jersey voters this year, with spiking utility rates and soaring demand on an aging grid. In New Jersey, residential rates have climbed by up to 20%, and the tri-state Regional Plan Association found that “increased demand from data centers is attributed to about two-thirds of the increased prices.”

7. ‘Same But Worse,’ from Sherrill opponents

Republicans, too, have honed in on energy bills as a key issue in the New Jersey’s gubernatorial race. Ciattarelli has argued Sherrill would continue policies from the outgoing administration of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that he says contribute to the crunch. “More of the same, but worse,” Ciattarelli’s ad argues.

8. ‘Protect Your Rights,’ from Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state supreme court vote

It’s been 20 years since a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice lost a retention election. This fall, three of the state’s liberal justices are on the ballot. and Republicans are pressing for the chance to potentially flip the ideological balance of the battleground state high court. An ad from a Democratic group supporting the justices links the retention elections to abortion, saying the state Supreme Court is “our last line of defense.”

9. ‘Speaking,’ from Abigail Spanberger, Democrat running for Virginia governor

Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia, has plastered voters’ screens with versions of an attack ad seizing on an unflattering moment from her rival, GOP nominee Winsome Earle-Sears. The ad splices clips of Earle-Sears declaring to a booing crowd, “I am speaking,” with criticism of Republican policies. “Winsome Earle-Sears is so far right, she’s wrong for Virginia,” the ad closes, echoing a Spanberger campaign refrain. (Earle-Sears recently aired an ad nodding to the “I am speaking” moment in which she says to the camera, “They pick your worst day.”)

10. ‘Extreme Silence,’ from Spanberger opponents

Earle-Sears and her Republican allies in the Virginia governor race have made transgender policies a focal point of their attack ads, criticizing Spanberger over her support for the Equality Act and pressing her for answers on youth sports and school bathrooms. An ad from one of the groups, Restoration of America PAC, claims Spanberger “is as extreme as it gets.” Spanberger has argued local school districts should decide their own youth participation policies.

