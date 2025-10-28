Here’s why the shutdown has put food stamp benefits at risk

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — In an unprecedented situation, millions of Americans could lose access to a crucial food assistance program in the coming weeks amid the federal government shutdown.

The US Department of Agriculture has said it does not have the money to pay $8 billion in food stamp benefits for November amid the funding impasse on Capitol Hill that led the government to shut down on October 1. The agency argues it cannot tap into its roughly $6 billion contingency fund to cover next month’s benefits, though Democratic lawmakers and advocates claim the USDA should — or is even obligated to — use the money.

Without help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the formal name for food stamps, many recipients are going to have to decide whether to use their limited budgets to buy groceries, pay rent, fill prescriptions or turn on the heat, said Ed Bolen, director of state SNAP strategies for the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“They are going to face an immense drop in their ability to put food on the table,” he said. “They’re going to skip meals. They’re going to substitute foods. They’re going to have to turn elsewhere.”

Here’s what we know about the looming pause in SNAP benefits:

When will food stamps be halted?

Food stamps will not be issued for November. When beneficiaries will feel the impact varies since states typically provide the benefits on a rolling basis during the month. Some will miss their payments as soon as Saturday, November 1, while others won’t be hit until later in the month.

How many people will be impacted? How many are senior citizens or children?

Nearly 42 million people — or about 1 in 8 Americans — received food stamps in May, according to the latest USDA data.

Households with children, an elderly individual or a non-elderly person with a disability received 83% of SNAP benefits in fiscal year 2023, according to the USDA.

About 39% of food stamp recipients were children, while 20% were elderly and 10% were nonelderly individuals with a disability.

Households receive about $350 a month, on average, in SNAP benefits.

The assistance doesn’t expire at the end of each month, but beneficiaries typically use all the funds in the month they receive them, said Lauren Bauer, a fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.

Can states advance funds for SNAP if the federal government can’t pay?

States don’t have enough money to cover $8 billion in monthly food stamp benefits, though several have said they will beef up their food assistance programs next month.

What’s more, the USDA said it will not reimburse states if they try to cover the cost of the benefits temporarily.

How will people get food for their families if benefits stop?

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of good alternatives to food stamps.

Americans can turn to food pantries and other community food assistance programs, but these groups have been under pressure from rising food prices and increased need in recent years.

“The shutdown adds another layer of strain to an already stretched emergency food system,” Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association of food banks, said in a statement, noting that more than 3.5 million Texans receive food stamps.

Several states have said they will pour millions of dollars into their emergency food programs — but it will be far less than the typical federal outlays.

In New York, for instance, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that she is fast-tracking $30 million to support more than 16 million meals, in addition to the more than $11 million for local emergency food relief.

Likewise, in Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that his administration would funnel $4 million to the state’s food pantries. And Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday that his state would provide benefits to help residents buy food.

But, Bolen noted, New Yorkers received more than $647 million in food stamp benefits in May, while Minnesota residents were issued more than $71 million in SNAP.

Will recipients receive November’s payment when the funding impasse ends?

Experts believe November’s benefits will be issued at the end of the shutdown, but this is uncharted territory, so they cautioned that they aren’t sure.

What else are SNAP recipients and states contending with?

Unrelated to the shutdown, a key provision of the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act takes effect on November 1. The GOP domestic agenda package expanded work requirements in the food stamp program to enrollees through age 64 and to parents of children ages 14 and older, among others.

SNAP enrollees can only receive benefits for three months out of every 36 months unless they meet the work requirements, which include working, volunteering or participating in job training at least 80 hours a month.

This story has been updated with additional information.

