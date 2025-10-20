Secret Service finds ‘suspicious’ hunting stand near Air Force One landing zone in Florida

By Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) — The US Secret Service found a “suspicious” hunting stand within sight of the Air Force One landing zone ahead of the president’s arrival in Florida over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel said, adding no one was at the stand.

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” the FBI director told Fox News Digital.

“The FBI is investigating” what Patel called a “suspicious stand” near the zone, he said Sunday in a post on X.

US Secret Service teams identified “items of interest” near Palm Beach International Airport during advance security preparations ahead of President Donald Trump’s arrival this weekend, the agency confirmed in a statement to CNN.

“During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport,” Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s chief of communications, said in the statement.

“There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location. While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures. The FBI is leading the investigation and we would refer any additional comment to them.”

The FBI and Secret Service provided no additional details related to the incident or as to whether it was seen as a threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

