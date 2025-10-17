Trump asks Supreme Court to OK National Guard deployment in Chicago

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The erupting legal fight over President Donald Trump’s authority to deploy the National Guard to Democratic-led cities landed at the Supreme Court on Friday, setting up a showdown over presidential power at a moment when the administration is attempting to move troops into Chicago and other cities.

The emergency appeal follows a series of decisions from lower federal courts, temporarily blocking the administration’s efforts on the grounds that Trump vastly overstated the need for federalizing the National Guard.

Trump filed the emergency appeal at the Supreme Court in a case involving his effort to deploy the guard to Chicago. In the appeal, the administration said a lower court order blocking that effort “improperly impinges on the president’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property.”

The litigation puts the controversy before a Supreme Court that has rarely ruled on such deployments – but that has often deferred to the president on matters of security and defining what constitutes a national emergency.

In the appeal, the Trump administration argues lower courts were impermissibly encroaching on the president’s authority to control federalized guard members.

A lower court order temporarily blocking the deployment, the administration said, put the judicial branch “in the untenable position of controlling the military chain of command and judicially micromanaging the exercise of the president’s commander-in-chief powers, including the decision about which military forces the president can deploy.”

The appeal uses striking language to describe the situation in Chicago, asserting that federal officials there “have been threatened and assaulted, attacked in a harrowing pre-planned ambush involving many assailants.”

“Federal agents are forced to desperately scramble to protect themselves and federal property, allocating resources away from their law-enforcement mission to conduct protective operations instead,” the administration told the Supreme Court.

That framing starts in stark contrast with how US District Court Judge April Perry described the situation on the ground in an order earlier this month. Perry, a Biden nominee, pointed to what she described as a “a troubling trend of defendants’ declarants equating protests with riots and a lack of appreciation for the wide spectrum that exists between citizens who are observing, questioning, and criticizing their government, and those who are obstructing, assaulting, or doing violence.”

To make its case for the deployments, the Department of Justice has relied heavily on a Supreme Court decision from 1827 – Martin v. Mott. The case dealt with Jacob Mott, a member of the New York militia who disobeyed President James Madison’s order to mobilize during the War of 1812. The Supreme Court balked at Mott’s argument that Madison had misjudged the danger and wrote that “the authority to decide whether the exigency has arisen belongs exclusively to the president.” Based on that, the Trump administration has argued, federal courts may not even review a president’s decisions to call up the guard.

But the states challenging those decisions have scoffed at the notion that the protests against ICE agents are akin to an invading foreign army. And they have pointed to a 1932 decision, Sterling v. Constantin, in which courts reviewed a former Texas governor’s decision to deploy the National Guard to shut down certain oil fields in the state in order to limit production. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled that courts could review such deployment decisions that fell beyond a “range of honest judgment.”

