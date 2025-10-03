Trump sets Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to agree to Gaza deal, warning ‘all hell’ if they don’t

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday offered a firm ultimatum for Hamas to respond to his Gaza peace plan, saying if the terror group hasn’t agreed to the proposal by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out.”

Trump has been waiting since Monday to hear Hamas’ response to the 20-point plan he unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Netanyahu said during their joint appearance that Israel agreed to the framework, which spells out an end to the war, the release of hostages and a redevelopment plan for the devastated enclave.

So far, Hamas hasn’t provided a definitive answer. Trump, in his Friday social media post, appeared impatient to get a response.

“The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other,” he wrote. “The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW!”

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” he went on. “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

Trump said he was asking “all innocent Palestinians” to leave areas of Gaza that are under siege by Israel “for safer parts of Gaza.”

“Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” he wrote. “Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!”

