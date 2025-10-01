Trump commits US to defending Qatar’s security

By Alejandra Jaramillo, Abbas Al Lawati, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for the US to guarantee the security of Qatar — a significant commitment to a non-NATO, Arab ally.

“The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” the order, which is dated Monday, reads.

The order comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the White House on Monday, apologized on the phone to the Qatari prime minister for Israel’s strike in Doha last month. Trump, in a joint appearance with Netanyahu, then presented his 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, which, unlike a previous version presented to Arab leaders, does not specifically mention that Israel will not attack Qatar.

Trump’s order says the US will “take all lawful and appropriate measures” to defend Qatar.

“In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability,” it reads.

The order marks a significant achievement for Qatar, which – like other wealthy Gulf Arab states – has long sought a stronger US security guarantee. In 2022, Qatar was officially designated a major non‑NATO ally by the Biden administration, granting it enhanced military and defense privileges. It also hosts Al Udeid Air Base, one of the biggest US military hubs in the Middle East, highlighting the already deep security ties between Doha and Washington.

During his visit to the country earlier this year, Trump publicly pledged to “protect” Qatar, a promise made amid announcements of close to $3 trillion in economic commitments from Doha and other Gulf Arab states on Trump’s tour. Since then, Qatar has come under attack twice, by Iran and Israel.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have likewise sought more explicit US security guarantees. Riyadh had been engaged in discussions with Washington toward a more formal security framework, particularly in the final phase of the Biden administration, but no comprehensive agreement was concluded, either then or during Trump’s subsequent visit.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.