Trump administration presented Gaza peace plan to Arab leaders

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration presented a proposed 21-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza to Arab leaders in a meeting at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday.

Witkoff expressed confidence that there would be “some sort of breakthrough” in the coming days but did not go into details.

“We had a very productive session,” Witkoff said of the meeting between President Donald Trump and a US delegation with Arab leaders.

“We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast, in Gaza,” Witkoff said at the Concordia summit in New York.

“I think it addresses Israeli concerns, as well as the concerns of all the neighbors in the region,” Witkoff said. “And we’re hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days, we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.