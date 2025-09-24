DHS deportations video featuring comedian Theo Von is taken down after he complained

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — Podcaster Theo Von called out the Department of Homeland Security for using footage of him to tout deportations in a video that since appears to have been removed from DHS’ account on the social media platform X.

The 31-second video, posted on DHS’ account on Tuesday, featured Von saying, “Heard you got deported dude, bye.”

Von disapproved of DHS posting the video of him without his permission. “Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check,” Von said on X.

He further scolded the department, “And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!”

It is unclear if DHS deleted the video from its X account or if the platform removed it. CNN has reached out to DHS and X for comment.

Von, an American stand-up comedian and outspoken right-leaning podcaster, maintains a significant following with young male Americans and is a close ally of President Donald Trump, even earning a VIP seat at the inauguration. Von boasts over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and his popular podcast, “This Past Weekend,” hosted Trump as a guest during the 2024 presidential race.

Despite Von’s affinity with the MAGA base, he hasn’t always seen eye to eye with the president. In recent months, Von has expressed growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s second stint in the White House, as CNN previously reported.

This is not the first time that DHS has used material without permission. Earlier this week, DHS’ X account posted a video including Pokémon footage that was taken without the express consent of Pokémon.

In a statement to CNN, The Pokémon Company International said it is “aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand.” They continued, “Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.”

Asked for comment, a DHS spokesperson made a reference to the Pokémon theme song and did not address the company’s complaint.

CNN’s Michael Williams contributed to this report.