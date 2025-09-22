Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Glenn Beck among conservatives who will help complete Charlie Kirk’s college tour

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — A collection of elected Republicans and prominent conservatives are stepping in to serve as featured guests on the national college tour that slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk was embarked on before his assassination at an event in Utah earlier this month.

The list of prominent speakers includes Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, along with influential media figures such as Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Glenn Beck.

Turning Point USA, the conservative youth network that Kirk founded in 2012, announced the slate of speakers on Monday, quoting on its website Kirk’s wife, Erika, who declared that “our campus tour this fall will continue” despite the tragedy.

The organization announced a total of 11 campus dates over the next two months, preserving seven stops originally planned before Kirk’s death, and adding four additional events in Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, and California.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, Erika Kirk has been named CEO of TPUSA. Speaking at a memorial in Arizona on Sunday, she vowed to take up her late husband’s mantle, saying that the world “needs a group that will point young people away from the path of misery and sin.”

“I promise you today, every part of our work will become greater,” she said. Hours after she spoke, she sent a fundraising email expressing her grief and asking recipients to “carry the torch” her husband lit by donating to Turning Point USA.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.