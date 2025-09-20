Trump calls on Attorney General Bondi to use power of the Justice Department more aggressively

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump increased pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring criminal charges against several political foes, calling her out by name Saturday as he noted he had reviewed statements critical over what he says is a lack of action in the investigations.

Just over an hour later, however, he expressed support for the nation’s top law enforcement official.

In his remarkable first post to social media Saturday, Trump essentially called on Bondi to use the power of the Justice Department more aggressively.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote, referring to former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff of California, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump added, “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

Trump went on to rail against former US Attorney Erik Siebert, who announced Friday he would step down after facing intense pressure from the president to charge James with mortgage fraud. CNN has previously reported that Justice Department prosecutors in Virginia believed they have not gathered enough evidence to indict James.

Trump suggested in a subsequent post that he does have confidence in Bondi, whom he described as “very careful,” and announced plans to appoint his lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, to replace Siebert in the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Mary “Maggie” Cleary, a conservative lawyer, has been tapped to serve as the acting top federal prosecutor for the district, according to an email she sent to staff that was viewed by The Associated Press.

Trump briefly elaborated on the initial post Saturday evening as he departed the White House for an event in nearby Mount Vernon, Virginia, describing his impatience with the legal process.

“I just want people to act. And we want to act fast,” he told reporters.

Democrats, he said, “were ruthless and vicious,” pointing to his indictments upon leaving his first term in office.

“If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged, and we have to do it now,” he said.

