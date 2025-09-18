Senate confirms 48 Trump nominees in single vote, after Republicans went ‘nuclear’ to speed up confirmations

By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — The Senate confirmed 48 of President Donald Trump’s nominees in one sweeping vote on Thursday, marking the first bloc confirmed after Republicans voted to change Senate rules to speed up the consideration of nominees.

The nominees confirmed included Kimberly Guilfoyle to be the Ambassador to Greece, Christine Toretti to be the Ambassador to Sweden, and Callista Gingrich to be Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Former GOP Rep. Brandon Williams was also confirmed as under secretary for nuclear security.

The move by Senate Republicans comes after they pushed through a change to Senate rules using the so-called “nuclear option” over the objections of Democrats. The rules change allows nominees to be considered en bloc, or as a group, as tensions have grown over several months between the two parties over the backlog of Trump’s nominees awaiting Senate confirmation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.