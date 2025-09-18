Erika Kirk named CEO of Turning Point USA

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Erika Kirk has been named CEO of Turning Point USA, taking over the organization that her husband, Charlie Kirk, helped found and led until his assassination last week.

The move was announced by the organization’s board. “We will not surrender or kneel before evil,” board members said in a statement. “We will carry on.”

Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and transformed it into one of the most influential conservative organizations that was credited with galvanizing youth toward Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

