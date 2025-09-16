Rubio says State Department has denied visas to people ‘celebrating’ Kirk’s murder

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The State Department has “most certainly been denying visas” to people “celebrating” the murder of Charlie Kirk, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday.

The top US diplomat said he did not know whether any visas had been revoked yet, but said he expected that some would be.

“I’m sure there’ll be some that are revoked,” Rubio told the press before departing Israel early Tuesday local time. There’s no shortage of idiots around the world that have decided it’s a great idea to murder someone.”

“By the way, it’s bad that we have people that are US citizens that feel that way,” he said.

Rubio did not provide more specifics on the number of visas that had been denied, how the State Department decided the people were “celebrating” Kirk’s death, or the authority under which they were denied.

Rubio claimed that it “isn’t just about Charlie Kirk.”

“If you’re a foreigner and you’re out there celebrating the assassination of someone who was speaking somewhere, I mean, we don’t want you in the country,” he said. “Why would we want to give a visa to someone who thinks it’s good that someone was murdered in the public square? That’s just common sense to me.”

