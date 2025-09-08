Top Trump economic officials almost come to blows at exclusive MAGA club, sources say



CNN

By Kristen Holmes, Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Two of President Donald Trump’s top economic officials — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte — almost came to blows last week, two sources familiar with the altercation told CNN.

Bessent threatened to punch Pulte in the face during a dinner at Executive Club, an exclusive MAGA-aligned group started by some of Trump’s closest advisers, according to the sources. Bessent accused Pulte of talking negatively about him to Trump in private, the sources said, which quickly escalated as Bessent cursed at Pulte.

Bessent said that either Pulte “gets the f*ck out of here, or I do,” according to one of the sources who witnessed the exchange. The fight was ultimately broken up by a club co-founder, the other source said, as Bessent pushed Pulte to “take the matter outside.” While Bessent briefly stepped away, neither of the men ultimately left the dinner that included nearly 30 people, many of whom work in senior roles in the administration.

Politico first reported the altercation. CNN has reached out to Bessent’s and Pulte’s offices for comment. The White House declined to comment.

At the heart of the dispute is a long-simmering turf war between Bessent, Pulte and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is close with Pulte, two sources said. Trump publicly praised both Bessent and Lutnick in public comments Friday.

“They’re the most different human beings I’ve ever met. They’re both great, but one is a little bit different than the other, like by about 200 yards, and they’re fantastic and they get along great,” Trump said.

Pulte’s stock with the president has risen in recent weeks as he’s taken on Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve governor whom Pulte accused of committing mortgage fraud. Trump responded to the allegations last month by firing Cook, who then sued the administration and argued Trump has no right to remove her. The president has sought to change the makeup of the Fed’s Board of Governors as he aggressively pressures members to lower interest rates.

This is not the first time Bessent has been in a fight with another Trump adviser. Earlier this year, Bessent got into a shouting match with now-former White House adviser Elon Musk over who would lead the IRS, multiple sources told CNN.

Bessent attended the US Open with Trump on Sunday, though he was seated several seats away from the president.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg and Kit Maher contributed to this report.