Zohran Mamdani looks to consolidate support as he rallies with Bernie Sanders

(CNN) — Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, joined progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders for a town hall on Saturday in Brooklyn, where he directly criticized President Donald Trump’s involvement in the mayoral race.

“It’s not doing to be Donald Trump, it’s not going to be (billionaire donor) Bill Ackman, it’s not going to be DoorDash. We will choose our own mayor,” Mamdani told a sea of supporters at Brooklyn College.

The event, part of Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, comes as Mamdani works to consolidate the support of New York City Democrats, with divisions lingering in the wake of his upset victory in the June primary.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — whom Mamdani defeated in the nominating contest — is forging ahead with an independent bid, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is seeking reelection also on a third-party line, having fallen out with his former party.

The dueling bids complicate the path forward for Mamdani, whose primary victory in the heavily Democratic city would normally provide a glide path to the mayor’s office.

Mamdani’s opponents, meanwhile, are engaged in their own campaign to coalesce behind an alternative. This week, Adams met privately with President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss potential opportunities to join the Trump administration, including an ambassadorship, part of an effort to set up a match between Mamdani and Cuomo in the general election.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he believed the mayoral race against Mamdani could not be won if there were multiple candidates in the running. He denied offering Adams an ambassadorship but said he believed Cuomo would have a better shot at beating Mamdani, whom he referred to as a “communist.”

“He is free to do what he wants,” Trump said of Adams. “If it’s not one-on-one, it’s going to be a hard race.”

Some New York Democrats have yet to endorse Mamdani

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has faced resistance from some New York Democratic leaders, wary of his left-wing policy proposals and his outspoken criticism of Israeli military actions in Gaza.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents a New York City district, has thus far withheld his endorsement, as have Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, another New York Democrat, and the state’s Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul.

Progressive leaders such as Sanders, however, have lined up behind Mamdani, praising his campaign as a model for Democrats as they navigate a path back to power.

Mamdani met with Sanders, a Vermont independent, in Washington in the immediate aftermath of his surprise primary victory, during which the erstwhile progressive leader offered him advice on intraparty clashes, money in politics, and allegations of antisemitism amid his criticism of Israel.

Another prominent New York Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a featured guest at Sanders’ cross-country rallies — also endorsed Mamdani in the run-up to the primary, and has continued leveraging her robust fundraising network on his behalf since the win.

And Mamdani’s charm offensive continues apace. Last week he held his second meeting with Jeffries, having previously connected in July. Jeffries has said he and Mamdani have had “candid and constructive” conversations, and the Democratic leader has praised Mamdani’s focus on cost-of-living issues in his campaign.

