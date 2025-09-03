Trump says he’ll soon speak with Zelensky as momentum to end Russia’s war in Ukraine stalls

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’ll soon speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as momentum toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine has largely stalled and left the White House frustrated.

“I’m having a conversation with him very shortly, and I’ll know pretty much what we’re going to be doing. … I’ll be speaking to him over the next few days, and we’re going to see,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Asked about his message for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he’s given repeated “two-week” deadlines, Trump said he had none – but offered a subtle warning.

“I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and he’ll make a decision one way or the other. Whatever his decision is, we’ll either be happy about it, or unhappy. And if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen,” he said.

Trump’s meeting with the president of Poland, a key US ally and Ukraine’s neighbor, comes as Putin is being embraced on the world stage this week, appearing in China alongside some of the world’s most powerful authoritarian leaders — a show of force Trump acknowledged Wednesday he was watching.

And now, more than two weeks after Trump hosted Putin in Alaska, and Zelensky and other European leaders visited the White House, there’s little sign of the Zelensky-Putin talks the White House has been pushing. Trump is weighing whether he should even still be involved in trying to broker a meeting, CNN has reported. (Putin claimed Wednesday he was willing to meet with Zelensky in Moscow — a proposal Kyiv quickly called “unacceptable.”)

Trump’s frustration spilled into public view Wednesday when he was questioned about his lack of action against Russia, lashing out at a Polish reporter while hinting at possible plans to further pressure Moscow.

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser (of oil), outside of China – they’re almost equal. Would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” Trump said.

The White House did not respond to CNN’s request for clarity about what a second or third phase might entail.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this week that “all options are on the table” for further sanctions on Russia, but the administration has so far been reluctant to take such a step. Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff is headed to Paris on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the coalition of the willing, a source familiar with the plans told CNN. But it was not immediately clear if he was attending the meeting of nations that have pledged support of Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

But as Trump’s latest deadline for Putin comes due on Friday — after he suggested on August 22 that he would give the Russian leader “a couple of weeks” before potential consequences against Moscow — his plans now aren’t much clearer.

In one significant step Trump has already taken to increase economic punishment of Russia, he triggered the ire of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doubling tariffs on Indian imports to 50% — an effort to get the country to stop purchasing Russian oil.

Modi, in turn, sent a clear signal about the deteriorating state of US-India relations this week as he joined a major summit in China alongside President Xi Jinping, Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and others.

Xi’s show of force, which included a military parade, underscored his effort to position China as an alternative to what he sees as the unpredictability and chaos of Trump and a Western-oriented global order.

Trump has been watching the gathering quite closely, saying in a Tuesday night message to Xi to social media, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

The president suggested on Wednesday that the parade was, in part, designed for him to watch – and he did.

“I understood the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching – and I was watching,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

He added, “My relationship with all of them is very good. We’re going to find out how good it is over the next week or two.”

Putin downplayed Trump’s conspiracy comments Wednesday, saying that the claim shows Trump has a “sense of humor.”

CNN’s Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

