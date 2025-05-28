Trump nominates one of his former personal attorneys for prestigious federal appeals court seat

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has nominated Emil Bove, one of his former personal attorneys and now a top Justice Department official, to be a federal appeals court judge.

Trump announced Bove’s nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in a social media post Wednesday, saying that Bove is “SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone.”

“He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote. “Emil Bove will never let you down!”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

