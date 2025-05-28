State Department reviewing all Harvard-affiliated visa holders, officials say

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department is reviewing all Harvard University-affiliated visa holders, not just students, three senior State Department officials told CNN Wednesday.

The move is a notable escalation of the Trump administration’s feud with the Ivy League university. The administration previously moved to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, but the attempt has been halted by a federal judge.

Harvard argued revocation of its certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program was “clear retaliation” for its refusal of the government’s ideologically rooted policy demands. The administration on Tuesday directed federal agencies to cancel all remaining federal contracts with the university – totaling about $100 million in all.

The officials did not say why the review – which was first reported by Fox News – was being conducted.

CNN reached out to Harvard late Wednesday night for comment on the review.

The State Department has previously said that security vetting for visas “runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterwards during the validity period of every visa issued.”

The recent moves come as the Trump administration takes steps that could deter international students from studying at universities in the US.

The State Department announced several other moves this week targeting students who wish to come to the US. On Tuesday, the agency paused all new student and exchange visa appointments as it prepares to expand social media vetting for applicants. It is unclear what the expanded social media vetting will entail.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he would “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students” in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing.

Rubio said the State Department would work with the Department of Homeland Security on the revocations, which will target Chinese students, “including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

The Trump administration’s recent actions have thrown the lives of the university’s International students – who make up 27% of Harvard’s enrollment – in disarray, including leaving some afraid of attending their own graduation on Thursday, a school official told a court in a recent filing.

The latest State Department review threatens to extend that uncertainty to visa holders throughout Harvard’s network.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

