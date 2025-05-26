Former Rep. Charlie Rangel dies at 94

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Charles B. Rangel, the former New York lawmaker whose trailblazing career saw the high school dropout represent Harlem for four decades in Congress, died on Monday. He was 94.

Rangel’s death was announced by the City College of New York, where after retiring from Congress in 2017 he served as Statesman-in-Residence and launched the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative to boost infrastructure jobs in areas of Manhattan and the Bronx that he called home.

First elected to Congress in 1970, Rangel would eventually serve 23 terms in the body, where he co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and became the first Black chairman of the influential Ways and Means Committee.

