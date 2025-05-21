House Republican leaders unveil key changes to Trump agenda bill in bid to win over GOP holdouts

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — House Republicans on Wednesday night released a package of major changes to President Donald Trump’s massive domestic policy bill that reflects days of negotiations to win over key holdouts.

The move comes as House GOP leaders are racing to bring the bill to the floor for a full vote as soon as the early hours of Thursday morning. With a razor-thin margin, Speaker Mike Johnson can only afford a few defections if he wants to meet his ambitious Memorial Day deadline for sending the package to the Senate. To do so, he must balance competing demands from within the Republican conference.

Johnson in recent hours has been holed up in meetings with various factions to finalize a deal that would win over both GOP hardliners, who’ve been threatening to block the sweeping tax and spending cuts bill, as well as centrist members who have been wary of some of the right-wing’s proposed changes to it.

The House Rules Committee will now take up those changes, known as the manager’s amendment, as part of a rule that sets the parameters for floor debate on the bill. That is expected to pass out of committee. Johnson then plans to bring the bill to the floor overnight.

The amendment to the package includes changes demanded by the warring wings of the conference, including speeding up work requirements for Medicaid to the end of 2026. It also tightens the definition of a “qualified alien” who is eligible for the program. And it creates a new incentive for states that have not already expanded Medicaid under Obamacare. Those states are permitted under the measure to pay 110% of Medicare rates for state directed payments — a Medicaid financing mechanism.

The language also formalizes one of Johnson’s biggest deals this week: The so-called SALT cap. It would allow people to deduct state and local income taxes up to $40,000 for certain income groups. GOP leaders had initially proposed a cap of $30,000 but key New York, New Jersey and California Republicans had refused to support it.

Republicans also decided to phase out Biden-era energy tax credits sooner than planned. For instance, new projects must break ground within 60 days or be “in service” by the end of 2028 to qualify for the credits.

The amendment renames a new kind of child savings accounts from “MAGA accounts” to “TRUMP accounts.”

The change also strikes language that would allow the sale of federal lands in Nevada and Utah. Rep. Ryan Zinke, a former Trump Cabinet official, strongly opposed this.

And the bill would now remove a tax on silencers, also known as firearm suppressors, as demanded by Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

