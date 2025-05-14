Lone Democrat’s Trump impeachment push blindsides party

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his leadership team believed they had successfully convinced one of their famously rogue members — Rep. Shri Thanedar — not to force the party into an untimely vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Then Thanedar did it anyway.

The Michigan Democrat had personally signaled to his party’s leadership in recent weeks that he would not offer his articles of impeachment against Trump, according to three people familiar with the conversation.

But the two-term Michigan Democrat blindsided leadership and his Democratic colleagues when he decided to go ahead with the move anyways, the people familiar said. His maneuver — which comes as he faces a tough primary challenger this cycle — will now force the full House to take a vote later Wednesday on whether to advance those impeachment articles.

Since Thanedar’s decision to force the vote, numerous top Democrats have spent the last 24 hours trying to convince him not to do it. And in a private Democratic meeting Wednesday morning, multiple lawmakers fumed at the prospect of interrupting their week-long push against the GOP’s tax and spending cuts bill to vote on an unrelated Trump impeachment vote.

Even Rep. Jerry Nadler — the top Democrat on House Judiciary who led the charge against impeaching Trump in 2019 — stood up in front of his colleagues and called the idea “idiotic,” according to a person who was in the room. Nadler was met with applause from the room after his remarks.

The frustration is so high among Jeffries’ leadership team that party leaders have encouraged rank-and-file Democrats — particularly those in competitive seats — that they should express their concerns to Thanedar “strongly and directly,” according to two people familiar with those discussions.

CNN has reached out to Thanedar for comment.

Asked Wednesday whether Democratic leadership had attempted to talk him out of the move, Thanedar said: “They would like to focus on Medicaid and focus on SNAP and not so much on this, but this is a process. It’s not going to happen tomorrow or Thursday, but it’s a start.”

“We get into fights where we may or may not win. We’re not only going to fight the winning fights, we’re going to do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Thanedar told CNN of his efforts.

Asked about whether it will help him in a primary, he said: “Primary’s not even for 15 more months. Nobody remembers what happened 15 months ago.”

