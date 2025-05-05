Kemp passes on Senate race in Georgia after months of private lobbying

By Sarah Ferris and Manu Raju, CNN

(CNN) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is passing on a bid for US Senate, delivering a major blow to GOP leaders who have spent months trying to lure him into vying for one of their biggest targets of the midterms.

“Over the last few weeks, I have had many conversations with friends, supporters, and leaders across the country who encouraged me to run for the US Senate in 2026. I greatly appreciate their support and prayers for our family,” Kemp, a Republican, wrote on X.

“After those discussions, I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family. I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first.”

A source familiar with the matter told CNN the governor informed “multiple stakeholders” on Monday that he would not be running.

The decision comes despite an intense lobbying push to win over Kemp, who was considered a key recruit of the 2026 cycle as Republicans try to hold onto their slim majority in the chamber.

Kemp had previously informed GOP leaders he was lukewarm to a bid, according to multiple Republicans familiar with the conversations. Even so, Republicans from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and NRSC Chair Tim Scott to President Donald Trump had attempted to convince him to enter the race against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The governor’s decision also comes after some other high-profile recruits — such as Gov. Chris Sununu in New Hampshire – passed on a bid.

The Senate Leadership PAC, a super PAC linked to GOP leaders, issued a statement saying the party’s effort to oust Ossoff would continue.

“With a deep bench of incredible Georgia leaders, Republicans will have a strong candidate in 2026 and SLF is committed to ensuring Ossoff’s accidental tenure in Washington is limited to one term,” it said in a statement.

