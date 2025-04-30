Supreme Court’s conservative majority open to endorsing the use of state funds for a Catholic charter school

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday seemed open to backing the creation of a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma, a decision that would expand the availability of taxpayer money for religious education in school systems across the nation.

During more than two hours of at times feisty arguments, the court’s conservative justices pressed an attorney opposed to the creation of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School about how his position could be squared with a series of recent precedents that have eroded the proverbial wall that for decades separated church from state.

But Chief Justice John Roberts, who asked difficult questions of both sides, clearly emerged as a central figure. That is particularly true given that one member of the court’s conservative wing, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, recused herself in the case.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, at one point, suggested that opposition to the school looked like “rank discrimination against religion.”

“All the religious school is saying is ‘don’t exclude us on account of our religion,’” Kavanaugh said. “Our cases have made very clear – and I think those are some of the most important cases we’ve had – of saying you can’t treat religious people and religious institutions and religious speech as second class in the United States.”

Key to the arguments – and the ultimate decision – will be Roberts. At one point, the chief justice suggested the state’s involvement in overseeing charter schools was far greater than in similar cases, in which, the court ruled that the state couldn’t exclude religious schools from government programs.

In that 2022 decision, the court barred Maine from excluding religious schools from a public tuition assistance program that allows parents to use vouchers to send their children to public or private schools. In a 6-3 decision written by Roberts, the court held that excluding religious schools from the tuition program violated the First Amendment’s free exercise clause.

But, Roberts said Wednesday, “this does strike me as a much more comprehensive involvement” by the state in how charter schools operate.

Later, the chief justice seemed particularly concerned that opposition to the school conflicted with a different decision, handed down in 2021, in which, the court ruled in favor of a Catholic foster care agency that was operating under on a contract with the city of Philadelphia and that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents.

“How is that different from what we have here?” Roberts asked.

Roberts’ thinking will be all the more important because if one member of the court’s conservative bloc sides with the three liberal justices – assuming they are aligned against the school – it would create a split 4-4 court.

That would leave in place the decision from Oklahoma’s top court, which ruled against St. Isidore last year.

Charter schools – privately run but publicly funded – serve 3.8 million students in the US, offering an alternative to traditional public schools that are intended to be more innovative and less bound by state regulations. The concept took off in the 1990s and, by the 2023 school year, there were some 8,000 charter schools operating nationwide.

A ruling for St. Isidore could effectively redefine charter schools as private entities, even though most state laws – including Oklahoma’s – deem them to be public schools. That could open the door to other religious charter schools applying for funding, critics say, or it could prompt some states to restrict the schools or abandon them altogether.

After the school was approved by a state charter school board, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a Republican, sued to block its creation. Oklahoma’s top court sided with Drummond last year.

The high court’s three-justice liberal wing seemed firmly aligned against the school’s creation and appeared concerned about the implications of a decision in its favor.

“What would you do with a charter school that doesn’t want to teach evolution? Or doesn’t want to teach history, including the history of slavery,” pressed Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s senior liberal.

