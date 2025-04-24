Trump to target Democratic fundraising powerhouse ActBlue with DOJ probe

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is slated to issue a memorandum on Thursday targeting ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s main fundraising platform – taking aim at one of the key pillars of the financial infrastructure for Democratic candidates.

A draft copy of the presidential memorandum, provided by a White House official, directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an investigation into online fundraising platforms with the goal of cracking down on illegal “straw donors” and foreign contributions in US elections.

The memorandum specifically cites ActBlue, which has been the subject of GOP congressional investigations and criticism from Trump allies, including billionaire donor Elon Musk.

ActBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a letter to Democratic supporters on Wednesday obtained by CNN, the platform’s president and CEO Regina Wallace-Jones said the organization had been anticipating a move of this kind from Trump.

“Nothing will deter or interrupt ActBlue’s mission and work to enable millions of Americans to participate in our democracy,” Wallace-Jones wrote. “There is an ongoing and persistent effort to weaken the confidence of the American people in what’s possible.”

She noted that the platform had raised more than $400 million during the three months of this year – setting a new record for a single fundraising quarter.

Politico first reported Trump’s plans to target ActBlue.

Trump’s action marks the latest assault on the platform from Republicans. Last year, congressional Republicans began investigating ActBlue, alleging that it does not adequately safeguard against fraud – a charge that ActBlue officials have denied. And earlier this month, three House committees issued an interim staff report that argued that the nonprofit organization has not taken seriously threats to the platform by foreign and domestic “fraudulent actors.”

Trump’s draft memo directs Bondi to report the results of the investigation to Trump, through the counsel to the president.

ActBlue is a fundraising powerhouse for Democrats and progressive groups – helping to funnel small-dollar donations to candidates, party committees and others. In all, it has collected more than $16.8 billion since its founding in 2004, according to a running tally on its website.

Although it has competitors, it has long dominated processing payments online for liberal candidates and causes. According to the platform, more than 14 million users have saved their contact and payment information with the group, allowing contributors to easily make one-click donations.

But the ramped-up criticism from Republicans comes as ActBlue has faced some internal tumult – including the departure earlier this year of several high-level staffers, as first reported by The New York Times.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

