Federal student loan borrowers in default, CNN wants to hear from you

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Sunlen Serfaty, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Education has recently announced that it will restart collecting federal student loans in default on May 5, putting millions of borrowers at risk of having their benefits and wages garnished.

More than 5 million borrowers are in default, the department said in a news release. Federal student loans go into default after 270 days without payment.

As part of the move, the Education Department’s Office of Student Aid will restart the Treasury Offset Program, which collects debts by garnishing federal and state payments, such as tax returns or social security benefits. The department has also announced that this summer, it will begin the process of administrative wage garnishment, which allows the agency to order non-federal employers to withhold part of an employee’s income to pay off the loans.

