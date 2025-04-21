Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag, including $3,000 in cash, is stolen from DC restaurant

By Josh Campbell and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a thief while eating dinner at a downtown Washington, DC, restaurant Sunday night, the secretary confirmed Monday.

Noem, who was asked about the theft at the White House Easter Egg Roll, acknowledged the incident and said the matter has not been resolved.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant, a law enforcement source said.

The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s financial instruments, the person added.

This story has been updated with Noem’s comments.

