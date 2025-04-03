Top Russian negotiator says US businesses would be welcome in Russia if sanctions were lifted

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — Top Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday he did not raise sanctions relief in his meetings with the Trump administration in Washington, DC, but he said ​the punitive measures could be lifted to allow more US business with Russia.

“At this point, we are not asking for any sanction relief. We are just discussing that if America wants to have more business with Russia … then of course US can do so,” Dmitriev told CNN’s Phil Mattingly on “The Lead.”

The United States, along with its European allies, have imposed scores of sanctions on Moscow for its war against Ukraine. Dmitriev himself is under US sanction. European leaders have been clear that they believe now is not the time to lessen the pressure on Russia by lifting sanctions.

Dmitriev, a close adviser of Russian President Vladimir Putin, met on Wednesday with top US envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff has now met with Putin twice in Moscow.

It is unclear who else Dmitriev met with while in the US capital. A source familiar said more meetings between the US and Russia are expected, but it’s not clear where or when they will take place.

In a separate interview with Russian state media TASS, Dmitriev said that the Trump administration “understands Russia’s concerns.”

“One of the main topics is the restoration of Russian-American relations, the dialogue that was stopped and interrupted under the Joe Biden administration,” Dmitriev said after his meeting in footage released by TASS.

In his interview with CNN, Dmitriev said there had already been progress. He pointed to a White House-brokered deal not to strike energy infrastructure. Russia has continued its barrage of missile attacks against Ukraine since its alleged agreement to the deal. Moscow has also put in place a number of preconditions – including sanctions relief – to agree to a US-backed ceasefire in the Black Sea.

“I think there is an understanding for how we can move to finalize the agreement. And there have been lots of discussion in that realm, lots of differences still remain, but I think there are several passes to try to address all those issues and only diplomatic solution can be possible,” Dmitriev told CNN Thursday.

Dmitriev has emerged as a key figure in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. He traveled with top Russian officials to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in February to start discussing a settlement to the conflict, which was started by Russia in 2022. He also worked with Witkoff to free American teacher Marc Fogel from Russia, which the Trump administration hailed as a goodwill gesture.

Dmitriev on Thursday that the Fogel release “was a very important example how we can have trust and how we can have positive solutions.”

US President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged Dmitriev’s visit and once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“We are spearheading the drive to get it done. Europe has not been successful in dealing with President Putin, but I think I will be successful,” Trump said in remarks to the press.

The US president had earlier this week voiced frustration with his Russian counterpart.

Dmitriev was sanctioned by the Biden administration – as was Putin – over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Treasury Department wrote in 2022 that “Putin and his inner circle of cronies have long relied on RDIF and Dmitriev to raise funds abroad, including in the United States.”

Those sanctions were temporarily lifted to allow the State Department to grant Dmitriev a visa to come to the US.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood, Mariya Knight and Max Saltman contributed to this report.

