Randy Fine will win FL-6 congressional seat, CNN projects, helping with GOP’s narrow House majority

(CNN) — Former Florida state Sen. Randy Fine will win the special election for an open House seat in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk. The result means a sigh of relief for Republicans after late concerns emerged over their candidate’s efforts in the overwhelmingly conservative district.

Fine will replace national security adviser Mike Waltz and deliver much-needed reinforcements for House Speaker Mike Johnson’s narrow majority.

Few anticipated a competitive race for Waltz’s seat when he resigned in January. President Donald Trump won the district by 30 points in November, and Fine had Trump’s backing to succeed Waltz, an endorsement that carried him through the primary with few difficulties.

But Fine’s Democratic opponent, math teacher Josh Weil, sent shockwaves from Florida to Washington last month when he reported raising $10 million. Fine, meanwhile, managed to bring in about $1 million through mid-March and entered the final weeks of the race with about $93,000 on hand before he loaned his campaign $400,000.

The White House and House Republican leaders grew increasingly frustrated with Fine over what they saw as a lackluster campaign, fearing that a poor showing would fuel a narrative that voters were already souring on Trump. At one point, a top Trump adviser urged Fine to improve his political operation and fundraising and respond to Weil’s attacks on the airwaves, three people familiar with the conversation told CNN.

Trump staged a tele-rally on Thursday to help boost Fine in the closing days. Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a popular figure among Republicans in his state, declined to back Fine and blamed the longtime lawmaker for the tighter-than-expected contest.

“It’s a reflection of the specific candidate,” DeSantis said. The two Republicans have had a contentious relationship ever since Fine flipped his support in the GOP presidential primary from DeSantis to Trump.

Fine carried other baggage into the race. He doesn’t live in the district he will now represent and has a history of controversial statements and local quarrels.

Still, national Democrats made minimal investments in the race, and few in the party seriously entertained the idea it could prove a surprise pickup.

