State Department formally notifies Congress it is effectively dissolving USAID

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — The State Department on Friday formally notified Congress it is effectively dissolving the US Agency for International Development and moving some of its functions under the department.

The reorganization will be done by July 1, the State Department said, sounding a death knell for USAID, a multibillion-dollar agency that fought poverty and hunger around the world.

The Trump administration has accused USAID of mismanaging taxpayer dollars and funding overseas programs that aren’t in US interests. Current and former USAID employees and aid experts have countered that the agency, while imperfect, meets vital humanitarian needs and bolsters America’s soft power.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

