White House considers pulling Stefanik ambassador nomination amid razor-thin House margin

By Kevin Liptak, Sarah Ferris, Alayna Treene and Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — The White House is engaged in discussions about pulling Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations amid concerns about slim margins in the House of Representatives, according to two sources familiar with the conversations.

President Donald Trump announced that he had chosen Stefanik, a New York congresswoman and longtime ally, as his pick for the Cabinet role days after the November 2024 election.

But the nomination has languished amid the reality of passing some of the president’s top agenda initiatives amid a historically razor-thin House Republican majority.

The narrow majority has routinely created headaches for Speaker Mike Johnson in bringing bills to the floor and poses a threat to congressional GOP plans to pass a sweeping package focused on tax cuts that could be Trump’s signature legislative achievement – if Republicans can stay unified to pass it without support from Democrats.

A final decision on the nomination has not been made at this time, the sources said.

Currently, Republicans hold 218 seats to Democrats’ 213 and there are four vacancies. Under the current breakdown, Republicans can only afford to have two defections and still pass a bill on a party-line vote.

If Stefanik were to be confirmed, Republicans’ House majority would drop down to 217 to 213, and at that point, House Republicans would only be able to afford a single defection to pass legislation along party lines until the vacancies are filled.

There are two special elections set for Tuesday to fill vacant seats previously held by Republicans, but even after those elections, the GOP House majority will remain narrow.

One of the sources familiar with the talks said it’s been a point of frustration for Stefanik, who forfeited her leadership position as chair of the House Republican Conference, the number three House Republican, in preparation for the role.

Two House Republican sources confirmed that Stefanik staff is aware of the discussions, first reported by CBS News.

Trump has not made confirming the position a priority, a White House official said. Nikki Haley and Kelly Craft served as US ambassadors to the UN during Trump’s first term.

CNN’s Clare Foran contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.