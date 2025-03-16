Trump says he will speak to Putin on Tuesday, may have ‘something to announce’ on Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night that he would be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, adding that he hoped they would have “something to announce” on the US’ ceasefire proposal for the war in Ukraine.

“We’re doing pretty well, I think, with Russia. We’ll see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I’ll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” he told reporters on board Air Force One during a flight back to the White House after his weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend, we want to see if we can bring that war to an end,” he said. “Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance.”

“I think we have a lot of it already discussed, very much, by both sides,” he said.

He added that negotiations would include discussions around land and power plants, and that “a lot of land is a lot different than it was before the war.” The ongoing talks have already included discussions on “dividing up certain assets,” he said.

The Kremlin also said last week that US negotiators would travel to Russia for further talks, though it did not share details on the participants.

It comes after Trump announced last week that Ukraine had accepted a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, putting the ball in Russia’s court.

Putin’s response was ambiguous. He said that Moscow agreed with the proposal in theory. But he also set out tough conditions and demanded concessions from Kyiv, and repeated his claim that the current Ukrainian government was part of the “root cause” of the war.

Putin also said Friday that his country is working at restoring relations with the US, after they were “practically reduced to zero, destroyed by the previous American administration.”

“Overall, the situation is starting to move,” he said, referring to relations with the Trump administration. “Let’s see what comes out of this.”

