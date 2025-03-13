Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva dies at 77 after battle with cancer

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Arizona Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died, according to his congressional office. He was 77.

The congressman died Thursday morning due to complications from cancer treatments, the office said. In April 2024, Grijalva announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and begun treatment. The diagnosis, he said at the time, was “difficult to process.”

“Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle,” the congressman’s office said.

First elected to the US House of Representatives in 2002, Grijalva held prominent positions on the House Natural Resources Committee, including serving as chair and ranking member, during his tenure. The congressman was known for environmental advocacy throughout his congressional career.

Grijalva was chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as a member the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“Rep. Grijalva’s kind and humble nature was known to many,” the statement from his office said. “He was approachable by all because he believed people should be treated as equals. He loved to give gifts, blare music in his office, and get to know people for who they are.”

Grijalva represented a solidly Democratic district in southern Arizona along the US-Mexico border. He won a twelfth term in the House of Representatives in November, defeating his GOP opponent by more than 25 percentage points.

A special election will need to be held to fill the vacancy.

House Democrats lost another of their members just last week when Texas Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston, died at the age of 70.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

