New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen won’t seek reelection in 2026

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection in 2026, setting up a potentially competitive race in the Granite State to replace her.

“I ran for public office to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire. That purpose has never and will never change. But today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026. It’s just time,” she said in a video reported by CNN affiliate station WMUR.

Shaheen has served in the US Senate since 2009.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

