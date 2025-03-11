How each House member voted on government funding

By Alex Leeds Matthews and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — The House passed a bill Tuesday, 217-213, that would keep the government funded through September. The measure next heads to the Senate where prospects for passage remain uncertain as the threat of a shutdown looms.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday he’s confident a funding bill will pass this week ahead of the Friday deadline because “no one wants to shut the government down and we are governing, doing the responsible thing as Republicans.”

Here’s how the vote broke down by party.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted, filter or sort the table below:

The-CNN-Wire

