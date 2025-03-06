Trump unlawfully fired chair of National Labor Relations Board, federal judge rules, permitting her to stay on the job

By Devan Cole, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s firing of the chairwoman of the National Labor Relations Board was an “illegal act,” a federal judge ruled Thursday, overturning her ousting in a decision that was highly critical of Trump’s “intent on pushing the bounds of his office.”

The ruling from US District Judge Beryl Howell represents the third time in less than a week that a federal judge in Washington, DC, has ruled unlawful Trump’s firing of officials who head independent agencies.

In a scathing ruling, Howell called Trump’s attempt earlier this year to fire Gwynne Wilcox, who had been serving as chair of the NLRB, “a blatant violation of the law … The President’s excuse for his illegal act cannot be sustained.”

“The President seems intent on pushing the bounds of his office and exercising his power in a manner violative of clear statutory law to test how much the courts will accept the notion of a presidency that is supreme,” Howell, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, wrote in her 36-page opinion.

“An American President is not a king – not even an ‘elected’ one – and his power to remove federal officers and honest civil servants like plaintiff is not absolute, but may be constrained in appropriate circumstances, as are present here,” she added.

