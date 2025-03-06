House will vote on censure for Rep. Al Green after Trump speech protest

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — The US House is expected to vote Thursday morning to censure Democratic Rep. Al Green for his protest during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress earlier this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned Green’s behavior Tuesday night as “shameful and egregious,” saying it “disgraced the institution of Congress.”

“He deliberately violated House rules, and an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy. Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort,” Johnson said in a morning post on X.

The censure of a member of Congress amounts to a significant rebuke but does not carry an explicit penalty beyond a public admonition of a lawmaker and isn’t as severe as expulsion. In recent years, censure has become more frequent.

Democrats failed Wednesday kill the effort. Green told reporters he’d “suffer the consequences” of his protest and that he would do it all again.

