Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Federal workers, CNN wants to hear from you

By
New
Published 8:36 am

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is seeking to overhaul and shrink the federal workforce. President Donald Trump has issued multiple executive actions that affect federal workers, including directing agencies to begin preparations for major reductions in force, requiring staffers to return to the office full time and making it easier to lay off certain career civil servants.

The administration has also laid off federal probationary workers, offered employees a deferred resignation package and placed those involved in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs on leave. And it has directed staffers to send in a list of their work activities over the past week.

CNN is looking to speak with federal workers about the administration’s actions. Please reach out to us using the form below.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content