Political conference in DC interrupted by death threats against speakers critical of Trump

By Donie O’Sullivan and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — A political conference in Washington, DC, that bills itself as the alternative to the Trump-aligned CPAC was evacuated on Sunday after a death threat made against several of its speakers who have been critical of President Donald Trump.

Shortly after noon Sunday, organizers of the Principles First Summit received an email threatening several of its high-profile speakers and claiming to have planted pipe bombs on site, according to a copy of the email CNN obtained, conference organizers and Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department..

The email threat mentioned former national security adviser John Bolton and former US DC police officer Michael Fanone, who was among those who defended the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The email sender claimed that two pipe bombs were placed at the JW Marriott hotel in DC that was hosting the Principles First Summit. The email also claimed that a pipe bomb would be placed inside the mailbox of Bolton’s home in Maryland.

The organizers alerted their private security and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia about the threat, Principles First founder Heath Mayo said in a press conference Sunday night. The hotel made the decision to evacuate the floor where the conference was held, according to Mayo.

“Further investigation has revealed that the threat is unfounded. This incident has concluded,” the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said in a statement to CNN.

The Montgomery County Police was dispatched to Bolton’s residence “this afternoon for a reported bomb threat, which was proven to be unfounded,” the department said Sunday in a statement provided to CNN.

The threat came from an untraceable email address, and the sender said it was meant to “honor the J6 hostages recently released.”

Mayo on Sunday said that they have not yet determined who sent the email targeting the conference. Law enforcement has not commented on who made the threat.

“We are not going to be cowed, we are not going to bend our knee. This type of threat to the physical safety of us, members of Congress, this is a real problem in the United States of America. And it isn’t going to stand,” Mayo told attendees when the conference resumed later Sunday afternoon.

The Principles First Summit bills itself as an alternative to the more Trump-aligned Conservative Political Action Conference.

The email also threatened other speakers including New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, retired federal appeals court Judge J. Michael Luttig, and businessman Mark Cuban.

Organizers had increased security

Organizers said Sunday that they had increased security following an incident involving Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys. Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the January 6 attack, but was released from prison last month following a presidential pardon from Trump.

On Saturday, Tarrio turned up at the Principles First conference and confronted Fanone and former US Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn, who also helped defend the Capitol during the January 6 attack.

Tarrio called Fanone and Dunn “cowards” and told them to “keep walking,” as he and a group of his supporters filmed and followed the two through the hotel.

“You’re a traitor to this country,” Fanone said in response to Tarrio’s insults.

Confirming the incident with Tarrio, Fanone told CNN Sunday he believes Trump’s pardons have emboldened Tarrio and other January 6 convicts.

Both Fanone and Dunn were outspoken critics of the January 6 rioters and testified before the House select committee that investigated the attack on the US Capitol and attempts to stop Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Responding to Trump’s broad pardons for January 6 convicts, Fanone, who has been the target of threats, told CNN on Inauguration Day, “my family, my children, and myself are less safe today because of Donald Trump and his supporters.”

Tarrio was in DC to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, which was held from Thursday to Saturday.

“We’re like gods,” Joe Biggs, a Proud Boy whose 17-year sentence for his role in the Capitol attack was commuted, told CNN Thursday when asked how he was received by CPAC attendees.

On Friday, Tarrio was also arrested and briefly detained by US Capitol Police on charges of assaulting a protester outside the US Capitol.

Tarrio and other pardoned January 6 participants were holding a press conference outside the US Capitol, when a woman put a cell phone close to Tarrio’s face, according to US Capitol Police.

Police officers then witnessed Tarrio strike the woman’s phone and arm and Tarrio was arrested for simple assault, US Capitol Police told CNN.

Speaking to a journalist at CPAC after his release, Tarrio said the counterprotester had made physical contact with him first.

“I’m 100% sure the charges will be dropped,” Tarrio said.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

