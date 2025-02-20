Senate begins marathon vote series as GOP takes first step to advance Trump agenda

By Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Republicans kicked off a marathon vote series Thursday evening in a bid to adopt a budget blueprint, taking the first step to advance President Donald Trump’s sweeping agenda and setting up a clash with the House.

Trump has endorsed a competing plan from House Republicans that is more expansive, but that hasn’t stopped Senate Republicans from forging ahead, a sign of the challenges congressional Republicans face as they navigate narrow majorities and divergent views over strategy.

Senate Republicans have put forward a more narrow budget resolution that would bolster funding for immigration enforcement, national security and energy production. In contrast, House Republicans have more far-reaching plan that would allow them to address tax policy, a critical issue that Senate Republicans want to take up later as part of a second legislative package.

House Republicans, with a razor-thin majority, want to address all of the party’s major priorities in a single bill in a bid to get everything done at once. Senate Republicans, on the other hand, want the party to score an early win on issues important to voters, like immigration and the border, before moving on to address tax policy, a thorny issue that may take longer – and prove more challenging – for the party to thread the needle.

Trump called on both chambers to pass the House plan on Wednesday, saying on Truth Social that it implements “my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!”

But Trump weighed in with praise for Senate Republicans as the marathon vote session got underway Thursday evening. “Thank you to Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Senate, for working so hard on funding the Trump Border Agenda,” the president said on Truth Social. “Your work on funding this effort is greatly appreciated!”

Before the Senate can pass the budget resolution, the chamber will take a lengthy series of amendment votes known as a “vote-a-rama.” These marathon voting sessions can go for hours and often all night. The budget resolution is a non-binding blueprint that does not carry the force of law, but amendment votes serve as a way for each party to force the other side on the record over controversial issues.

An identical budget resolution must be adopted by both the House and Senate before Congress can take the next step to advance legislation through a process known as reconciliation.

Bills advanced through the budget reconciliation process cannot be filibustered, meaning they can be approved by a simple majority in the Senate – not the usual 60 votes required for most other measures. This would allow Senate Republicans to pass the legislation on a party-line vote with support from Democrats.

Ultimately, the House and Senate will need to resolve their different approaches to find a path forward. But how that will happen remains unclear. Even once both chambers have agreed on the budget resolution, there will still be major work ahead as the process of drafting legislation is likely to be contentious and involve painstaking negotiations over weeks to months.

